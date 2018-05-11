11 million Nigerian TV homes now on SES satellite platform - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

11 million Nigerian TV homes now on SES satellite platform – Vanguard
11 million Nigerian TV homes now on SES satellite platform
Satellite operator, SES, has said it significantly increased its technical reach in Nigeria to over 11 million TV homes in 2017. This is up from three million in 2015. The figure is coming from Satellite Monitor, a market study commissioned by SES that …
