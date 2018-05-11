 11 million Nigerian TV homes now on SES satellite platform - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

11 million Nigerian TV homes now on SES satellite platform – Vanguard

Posted on May 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

11 million Nigerian TV homes now on SES satellite platform
Vanguard
Satellite operator, SES, has said it significantly increased its technical reach in Nigeria to over 11 million TV homes in 2017. This is up from three million in 2015. The figure is coming from Satellite Monitor, a market study commissioned by SES that
10m Nigerian homes run on analogue televisionGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.