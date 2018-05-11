11 weeks after, Dapchi girls return to attacked school - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

11 weeks after, Dapchi girls return to attacked school – Vanguard
|
11 weeks after, Dapchi girls return to attacked school
SEVENTY-SEVEN days after the abduction of Dapchi schoolgirls with one, Leah Sharibu, still in captivity, the freed girls have returned to the school, according to a fact-finding report by Washington DC, USA-based US/Nigeria Law Group. Worried that harm …
