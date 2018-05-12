12 schools vie for honour as Milo Secondary Schools B/ball dunks off — Nigeria Today

12 schools vie for honour as Milo Secondary Schools B/ball dunks off

By Solomon Nwoke

The National finals of the 20th Nestle Milo Secondary Schools basketball championships dunks off today at the indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

A total of 12 schools made up of champions from the four conferences and two best losers will be vying for the top spot in the boys and girls categories in the event which runs through 10th May, 2018.

At the Draws which took place Thursday in Lagos, Niger, Ebonyi and Bauchi are in group A of the boys category while Lagos, Adamawa and Bayelsa are in Group B.

In the same vein, Bayelsa, Adamawa and FCT are in group A of the girls category just as Lagos, Benue and Oyo are in group B.

In his speech, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nestle Nigeria Plc sponsors of the championship, Mauricio Alarcon reiterated their commitment to the sponsorship of the championship.

The post 12 schools vie for honour as Milo Secondary Schools B/ball dunks off appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

