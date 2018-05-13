13 miners trapped underground at Sibanye-Stillwater's Driefontein mine - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

13 miners trapped underground at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein mine – Independent Online
13 miners trapped underground at Sibanye-Stillwater's Driefontein mine
Johannesburg – Thirteen employees were trapped underground on Thursday, after a seismic incident at Sibanye-Stillwater's Driefontein operations in Westonaria, Gauteng, the company said. Head of investor relations James Wellsted said that the seismic …
Thirteen Trapped Underground at South African Gold Mine
