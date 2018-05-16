 16 Dubai Mansions, Other Assets Traced To Cecilia Ibru – EFCC — Nigeria Today
16 Dubai Mansions, Other Assets Traced To Cecilia Ibru – EFCC

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A controversy is currently brewing over the manner of disposal of choice properties recovered from former Managing Director of Oceanic Bank, Mrs Cecilia Ibru in Dubai, United Arab Emirates by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). According to reports, the assets which include 16 mansions, 41 shops and four park towers, were sold off […]

