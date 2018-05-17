 17 Killed In Latest Mali Attack - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

17 Killed In Latest Mali Attack – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on May 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

17 Killed In Latest Mali Attack
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Jihadists killed 17 civilians in an attack of “unparalleled horror” in northern Mali, near the border with Niger, local militia groups said on Wednesday. Elderly people were burned alive in their homes and attackers looted property. It came days after

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.