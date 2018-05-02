2 Refugee Children Killed In Uganda Bus Accident – UN — Nigeria Today

2 Refugee Children Killed In Uganda Bus Accident – UN

The UN on Friday said two Congolese refugee children aged four and eight were killed in a bus accident in south-western Uganda. According to UNHCR said 34 other people were injured when a convoy of eleven buses transferred 837 refugees from a transit centre to another part of the country. One of the buses, carrying […]

The post 2 Refugee Children Killed In Uganda Bus Accident – UN appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

