20 inspiring quotes on friendship — Nigeria Today

20 inspiring quotes on friendship

A good friend makes life interesting and challenges bearable. They are like sunshine, they brighten your day and help you achieve your goals. They are like rain, they water every hard shadow and gives you a reason to smile.

This is 20 inspiring quotes on friendship:

A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.

– Walter Winchell A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow. – William Shakespeare Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one. — C.S. Lewis Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing.― Elie Wiesel If you live to be 100, I hope I live to be 100 minus 1 day, so I never have to live without you. – Winnie the Pooh Friendship is always a sweet responsibility, never an opportunity. – Khalil Gibran Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down. – Oprah Winfrey Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.― Muhammad Ali A true friend never gets in your way unless you happen to be going down.

– Arnold H. Glasgow A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you. – Elbert Hubbard Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life. — Amy Poehler A loyal friend laughs at your jokes when they’re not so good, and sympathizes with your problems when they’re not so bad.– Arnold H. Glasgow Friendship isn’t about who you’ve known the longest, it’s about who walked in to your life, said “I’m here for you,” and PROVED it. — Unknown It is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages.– Friedrich Nietzsche There is a magnet in your heart that will attract true friends. That magnet is unselfishness, thinking of others first; when you learn to live for others, they will live for you. – Paramahansa Yogananda True friends are like diamonds — bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style.― Nicole Richie I think if I’ve learned anything about friendship, it’s to hang in, stay connected, fight for them, and let them fight for you. Don’t walk away, don’t be distracted, don’t be too busy or tired, don’t take them for granted. Friends are part of the glue that holds life and faith together. Powerful stuff. – Jon Katz A friendship that can end never really began – Publilius Syrus For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone. — Audrey Hepburn A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself — and especially to feel, or not feel. Whatever you happen to be feeling at any moment is fine with them. That’s what real love amounts to – letting a person be what he really is.― Jim Morrison

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

