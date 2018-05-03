200 days fasting can stop Christian persecution in Nigeria – Rev Ukpai — Nigeria Today

200 days fasting can stop Christian persecution in Nigeria – Rev Ukpai

Foremost Evangelist, Rev Uma Ukpai, has said that the only solution to the recent upsurge of killing of Christians in parts of Northern Nigeria by alleged herdsmen was for Believers in the country to sacrifice their dinner for 200 days and pray against the carnage.

Ukpai, who is the Founder of the 48 years old Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association has also said that Nigerians above 25 years of age were prone to corruption and should resign from partisan politics.

He told Correspondents in Uyo yesterday, that it is unfair that

Christians in the country are treated like minorities and are not given their rightful place of honour and respect despite their numerous contributions to the growth and development of the country.

He regretted that cows are now valued over the life of some Christians in some parts of the country and called on authorities to rise up to the challenge and demonstrate sincerity in the fight against frequent attack of Christians by alleged herdsmen in some parts of the country.

“The frequent killing of Christians by people alleged to be herdsmen is like telling us that cows are now more valuable than Christians. But I maintain that nobody is supposed to lose his life because of cows. It is painful that cows are now preferred over human beings in Nigeria.

“But for Christian, the solution is for all believers in the country to give up their dinner for 200 nights and pray for God to fight for them and it will work. Let us ask God to fight for us and He will.” Ukpai said.

He regretted that most Christians in the country remain ignorant of God’s abilities through prayer and also doubt the capacity and anointing of men of God saying, “Though we are equal in fellowship but we are not equal in anointing.”

Ukpai also described as unfortunate excuses by government at all levels in Nigeria on why they have been unable to meet up with the challenges of the masses. According to him, “a man of excuse is a man of failure and as long as the government cannot take care of our challenges then there is no future for the country.”

He said that Nigerians should not expect anything good from the general elections next year because “the incoming leaders will still be corrupt because the entire system is corrupt. The solution to a credible leadership is however, for everyone above the age of 25 to retire from active politics because they all have eaten the poisoned apple and not fit to rule.

“The ones that are less than 25 are still teachable and may not have been contaminated much by the system. For those ones, there should be a school of leadership for them,” he said.

On the agitation for dividing Nigeria, the seasoned Evangelist maintained that splitting the country is not the solution to herproblems, adding that the country’s unity should rather be her strength.

“Splitting Nigeria is not the answer to our problems rather we should confront our challenges. Nigeria can achieve more by being together. The problem is that we don’t just love ourselves. Places like Europe are even talking of integrating and coming together.

“The problem again is that Nigerians do not want to pay the price for success. Leaders must be willing to serve selflessly and Nigerians, who want that should also be willing to be responsible and pay their tax and leaders without the heart for the people should not be allowed to lead,” he said.

