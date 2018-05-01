 $200 Oculus Go headset hits Amazon with December placeholder release date — Nigeria Today
$200 Oculus Go headset hits Amazon with December placeholder release date

Posted on May 1, 2018

Oculus VR has debuted the Oculus Go headset on Amazon, but it’s not quite ready to ship yet. Within hours of making its debut on the online store, the headset had sold out, and it’s unclear when more units will appear.

The post $200 Oculus Go headset hits Amazon with December placeholder release date appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

