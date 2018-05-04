 2018 ITTF World Team Championships: Nigeria breezes into quarter - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2018 ITTF World Team Championships: Nigeria breezes into quarter – New Telegraph Newspaper

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


New Telegraph Newspaper

Learn how to make money online. Click here

2018 ITTF World Team Championships: Nigeria breezes into quarter
New Telegraph Newspaper
Nigeria had a smooth ride to the quarterfinal of the second division at the 2018 ITTF World Team Championships with a 3-1 win over Spain in the last 16 tie played at the Halmstad Arena in Sweden. The trio of Aruna Quadri, Segun Toriola and Bode Abiodun

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.