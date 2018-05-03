2019: Anyaoku, Nwodo Back Restructuring — Nigeria Today

2019: Anyaoku, Nwodo Back Restructuring

Former secretary general of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, and President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo have thrown their weight behind restructuring of Nigeria.

Anyaoku urged Nigerians to vote for a candidate in the 2019 election who will restructure Nigeria. He said this at the Senator Abraham Adesanya’s 10th Memorial Symposium with the theme:

“Leadership and the Future of Nigeria,” held in Lagos, yesterday.

“I urge all intending voters to regard an unambiguous specific commitment to the restructuring of Nigeria’s present governance architecture as the prerequisite for voting for any political party and their candidates.

“Nigeria will not achieve enduring political stability or realise its deserved development potential with this present non-conducive and central-imposed government. I believe that restructuring Nigeria’s present governance architecture by returning to the provision of its 1960 and 1963 constitution arrangement will not only help in the emergence of a leadership that will pave the way for a national rebirth but will also put the country on a more assured path to political stability and faster socio-economic development.

“Taking into account the historical and current developments, especially the continuing outrageous killings in the Northern part of Nigeria, I believe that with more viable federating units with their regional police forces, can better monitor and enforce the security of the citizens.

“A restructured Nigeria will make it easier to do away with a political class that is mainly driven by self-centred concern and encourage the emergence of a class of leaders that are capable of inspiring and forming affinity with the people. Leaders who will be capable of delivering their political promises and meeting the needs of the people as well as articulating a vision to sustain those needs,” he said.

Anyaoku said Adesanya was a symbol of authentic combination of loyalty to one’s ethnic group and country.

