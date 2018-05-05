2019 Assurance: Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo Begs Davido to Work With Him — Nigeria Today

2019 Assurance: Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo Begs Davido to Work With Him

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo f Gombe State, has asked for the help of Nigerian musician, Davido, to mobilise Nigerian youths to get their Permanent Voters Cards. The governor via his twitter handle introduced himself to the ‘Assurance’ singer who has been in the news a lot lately and asked him for help to get young people to obtain their PVC. He wrote;

Hello @iam_Davido. My name is Ibrahim Dankwambo, Governor of Gombe state. I’m a huge fan of your amazing work and talent. I’d be glad if you can use your massive influence to work together with me in convincing our young people to go get their #PVC.

And to know the Governor does in fact follow trends, he ended his tweets with;

Do I have your assurance?

Here is what the Governor tweeted

And Davido responded

Anything to serve my Country and my People Sir https://t.co/wzZKAJPOa9 — Davido (@iam_Davido) May 4, 2018

And Dankwambo thanks Davido then takes the rest of the conversation to their Direct Message

Thank you very much David. I sincerely appreciate you and your commitment to this cause. Together, we can make Nigeria work for all.

DM. https://t.co/drF4lcwguQ — Governor Dankwambo (@HEDankwambo) May 4, 2018

