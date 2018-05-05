 2019 Assurance: Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo Begs Davido to Work With Him — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019 Assurance: Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo Begs Davido to Work With Him

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Image result for Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo f Gombe State

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo f Gombe State, has asked for the help of Nigerian musician, Davido, to mobilise Nigerian youths to get their Permanent Voters Cards. The governor via his twitter handle introduced himself to the ‘Assurance’ singer who has been in the news a  lot lately and asked him for help to get young people to obtain their PVC. He wrote;

Hello @iam_Davido. My name is Ibrahim Dankwambo, Governor of Gombe state. I’m a huge fan of your amazing work and talent. I’d be glad if you can use your massive influence to work together with me in convincing our young people to go get their .

And to know the Governor does in fact follow trends, he ended his tweets with;
Do I have your assurance?

Here is what the Governor tweeted

 

And Davido responded

And Dankwambo thanks Davido then takes the rest of the conversation to their Direct Message

The post 2019 Assurance: Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo Begs Davido to Work With Him appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.