2019: Don’t be a wasted generation – Fela Durotoye tells Nigerian youths — Nigeria Today

2019: Don’t be a wasted generation – Fela Durotoye tells Nigerian youths

Fela Durotoye, a 2019 Presidential aspirant, has cautioned Nigerian youths against being a wasted generation that hands over problems to the next generation of Nigerians in the next year’s Presidential election. Durotoye stated this while making a presentation on The Platform in Lagos on Tuesday. He said in 2019 elections, Nigerian youths have to decide […]

2019: Don’t be a wasted generation – Fela Durotoye tells Nigerian youths

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

