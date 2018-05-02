2019 election: Cash hinders INEC preparation — Nigeria Today

2019 election: Cash hinders INEC preparation

Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is yet to get funds for the 2019 general elections.

The cash is expected to be drawn from a special vote outside the commission’s 2018 budget.

It was gathered that some materials take about seven months to be procured.

Party primaries for the presidential, governorship, federal and state elections will begin on August 18

and end on October 7.

The presidential election will hold on February 16, 2019, the governorship and state assembly elections

will be conducted on March 2, 2019.

A source in INEC told Nation; “We have submitted a budget of over N300billion for the 2019 poll but

there has been no response or feedback from the Executive and the National Assembly. We have made

a formal request for funds.

“We have about 291 days to the 2019 general elections, we have not bought a pin. Yet, we have to

submit all our procurements to due process.

“Lack of funds is really affecting our preparation for the poll. We are behind time, going by our past

schedule for the release of funds for 2011 and 2015 elections.

“For 2011 elections, INEC started drawing down the election budget in 2009 and by 2010, we had

received more than 90 percent of the funds required.

“INEC needs to procure over 800 materials for the 2019 polls, especially some vital components of Smart

Card Readers, Ballot Papers, Ballot Boxes, Result Sheets, among others.

“Some of these materials take six to seven months to procure. And if you add due process clause, they

may require eight months to get.

“We need to learn from the past. Despite the fact that by 2014, INEC had made substantial progress on

preparation for the 2015 poll, it still asked for a little extension of the timeline.”

The source said; “Even if we get the election budget, we have to work between 8am and 2am daily to

put everything in proper shape for the poll.

“This is why we want to appeal to all those concerned with the release of the funds to assist INEC.”

