2019 elections: 2face Idibia tells Nigerian youths what to do — Nigeria Today

2019 elections: 2face Idibia tells Nigerian youths what to do

Popular singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face, has

called on Nigerian youths to register for their Permanent Voters

Cards (PVC) ahead of 2019 general elections.

The music star made the call at the Independent National Electoral

Commission (INEC) Campus Outreach program on Youth Votes

Count at the University of Abuja, on Thursday.

Idibia, who is also an INEC Youths Ambassador, urged the

youth to actively get involved in constructive political discussions,

especially social media.

“Your vote is your bragging right, so get your PVCs, take your

destinies into your hands, whatever you want to be in the next 10

years, you must start now.

“Let us go out and vote for our conscience. We have always been

told that we are the future of Nigeria, it is our time now but the old

is still encroaching into our space.

“This coming election is our opportunity to change things; your

destiny is in your hands, use it wisely.”

