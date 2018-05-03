 2019 elections: 2face Idibia tells Nigerian youths what to do — Nigeria Today
2019 elections: 2face Idibia tells Nigerian youths what to do

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Entertainment, Politics | 0 comments

Popular singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face, has called on Nigerian youths to register for their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) ahead of 2019 general elections. The music star made the call at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Campus Outreach program on Youth Votes Count at the University of Abuja, on Thursday. Idibia, who […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

