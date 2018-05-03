 2019: Group sensitizes voters in Lagos — Nigeria Today
2019: Group sensitizes voters in Lagos

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A group in Lagos state, G-35 Elite Movement, on Thursday embarked on sensitisation of eligible voters on the need for them to participate in the electoral process ahead of 2019 general elections. Mr Tunde Rufai, the Vice-President of the group told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, Rufai spoke to NAN at Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state, on the sideline of a walk organised by the group, also to mobilise people to get involved in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR). He said the walk also aimed at educating registered voters on the need to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in the state.

