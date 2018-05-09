2019: How to get your PVC in Lagos — Nigeria Today

2019: How to get your PVC in Lagos

As Nigerians gear up for 2019 elections, the need to get permanent voters card (PVC), has become paramount. Many people have complained that getting a place to register has been a problem. However, if you are one of those who have not be able to register and you live in Lagos, then this is for you.

INEC recently released a new schedule for rotational voters’ registration in Lagos and this is it.

@inecnigeria recently released a new schedule for rotational voters' registration in #Lagos.

Register at a location nearest to you.#RSVP pic.twitter.com/v9zBVjz52l — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) May 9, 2018

