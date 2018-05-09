2019: NPC to avail INEC with records of dead Nigerians — Nigeria Today

2019: NPC to avail INEC with records of dead Nigerians

National Population Commission, NPC, said it has commenced the listing of all dead persons in

the country for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, ahead of the 2019

general elections.

Chairman of the commission, Mr Eze Duruiheoma told newsmen in Abuja yesterday that the

NPC would complete the process and hand over an accurate data to INEC within two months.

“In the next one month or two, the data will be made available but we have to be sure of the

numbers before we make it available to INEC. We do not have 100 per cent coverage in

registration of deaths and births. But the 50 per cent we have, from it will be made available to

INEC, for them to clean out dead names from voters register,” he said.

Duruiheoma further stated that the final stage of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU,

between INEC and NPC would be implemented soon, as he expressed optimism that the

partnership between the two agencies would help ascertain the number of dead people

nationwide.

INEC had last week during a press briefing stated its commitments to update the register of

voters and remove ineligible entries from it ahead of the 2019 general elections.

This is coming on the heels of the alleged Kano local government elections with recorded

under-aged voting, which political parties and stakeholders felt happened as a result of

ineligible entries on the voter register.

