2019: NPC to generate records of dead persons for INEC — Nigeria Today

2019: NPC to generate records of dead persons for INEC

The National Population Commission ( NPC ) said it had commenced the listing all dead persons in the country for the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Mr Eze Duruiheoma, Chairman of the Commission, told the News men in Abuja on Tuesday that the NPC would complete the process and hand over the accurate data to INEC within two months.

“In the next one month or two, the data will be made available but we have to be sure of the numbers before we make it available to INEC.

“We do not have 100 per cent coverage in registration of deaths and births.

“But the 50 per cent we have from it will be made available to INEC for them to clean out dead names from voters register,’’ he said.

He said that the final stage of a Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU ) between INEC and NPC would be implemented soon.

He reassured that the partnership between the two agencies would help ascertain records of dead people nationwide.

The News men recalls that INEC recently requested for the list of dead citizens in the country from NPC, beginning from 2015, to enable it to “sanitise’’ the voters register.

NAN

The post 2019: NPC to generate records of dead persons for INEC appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

