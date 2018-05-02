 2019: Only vocal minority is against Buhari – Senator Uwajumogu — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: Only vocal minority is against Buhari – Senator Uwajumogu

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Senator representing Imo North district in the National Assembly, Benjamin Uwajumogu, has asked Nigerians to disregard those he called vocal minority who are opposed to President Buhari’s second-term bid. According to him, there is no alternative to Buhari in 2019. Uwajumogu, who is also the Secretary of All Progressives Congress, APC, National Convention Committee, also […]

2019: Only vocal minority is against Buhari – Senator Uwajumogu

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.