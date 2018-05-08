 2019: PDP attacks Presidency for hiding nature of Buhari’s illness — Nigeria Today
2019: PDP attacks Presidency for hiding nature of Buhari’s illness

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Tuesday warned the Presidency against “shrouding” President Muhammadu Buhari’s health challenges in secrecy. PDP warned that hiding Buhari’s health challenge will have adverse effect on his re-election bid in 2019. The former ruling party gave the warning, in reaction to the Presidency’s latest disclosure that Buhari will today, Tuesday, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

