2019: PDP will not be intimidated—Secondus — Nigeria Today

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the party will not be intimidated ahead of the 2019 general elections. Secondus, who spoke  at the PDP South-West Zonal rally on Saturday in Osogobo, said that the party was on a rescue mission, adding  that members  would work hard  to win the 2019 general elections. He also expressed optimism that the party would win the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun.

