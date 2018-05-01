2019: PDP zones governorship position to Plateau South — Nigeria Today

2019: PDP zones governorship position to Plateau South
The Plateau State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has zoned the party’s governorship position to the Southern Senatorial District of the State. These was part of the party’s resolutions at the end of its State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting held in Jos, the Plateau State Capital. Addressing journalists, the Party’s Publicity Secretary in […]
2019: PDP zones governorship position to Plateau South
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!