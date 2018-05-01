2019: PDP zones governorship position to Plateau South — Nigeria Today

2019: PDP zones governorship position to Plateau South

The Plateau State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has zoned the party’s governorship position to the Southern Senatorial District of the State. These was part of the party’s resolutions at the end of its State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting held in Jos, the Plateau State Capital. Addressing journalists, the Party’s Publicity Secretary in […]

2019: PDP zones governorship position to Plateau South

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

