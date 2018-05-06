2019: Restructuring'll determine South, Middle-Belt votes – Nwodo - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

2019: Restructuring’ll determine South, Middle-Belt votes – Nwodo – Vanguard
2019: Restructuring'll determine South, Middle-Belt votes – Nwodo
President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has said that the people of Southern and Middle-belt regions of Nigeria will only vote for a presidential candidate whose political party has restructuring in its manifesto. Nwodo spoke at Enugu …
