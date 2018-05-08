 2019: There will be more kidnappings, attacks in Nigeria – Atiku warns — Nigeria Today
2019: There will be more kidnappings, attacks in Nigeria – Atiku warns

Posted on May 8, 2018

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called on the federal government to beef up security as Nigeria heads towards the 2019 general elections. He said the call became imperative following the current wave of insecurity. Abubakar spoke, yesterday, when he visited survivors of the recent suicide bomb attack in Mubi recuperating at the Federal […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

