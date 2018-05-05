2019: We will rescue Nigeria from Buhari – Secondus — Nigeria Today

2019: We will rescue Nigeria from Buhari – Secondus

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to rescue the country from the grip of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and President Mohammadu Buhari in 2019.

Speaking at the South West Zonal rally of the party, held in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Saturday, and attended by party bigwigs that include, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former caretaker Chairman of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state; Senator Rasidi Ladoja, among others, Uche Secondus, said PDP would not succumb to any form of intimidation from either APC or President Buhari.

He said intimidation of the opposition, obviously to cow them is on the increase, but noted that despite that, PDP would retain power in Ekiti and cease power from the APC in Osun state, in preparation for the eventually return to presidency in 2019.

“We won’t succumb to any form of intimidation by the Federal Government and APC. PDP will rescue Nigeria. We have resolved to do just that. In Ekiti, we will retain power and in Osun here, PDP will return to power. In 2019, we are returning to presidency”, Secondus said.

The PDP chairman urged members of the party to work harder to win the 2019 general election, adding that the Nigerians were tired of APC.

“PDP will win the forthcoming governorship election in Osun, Ekiti and the general election in 2019. APC should start packing their loads because they cannot win again.

“And ahead of the election, we will not succumb to any form of intimidation because we are on a mission to rescue the nation,” he concluded.

Addressing the rally, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, called for unity ahead of crucial 2019 election, adding that PDP would do everything possible to rescue power from APC in 2019.

Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, in his remarks, stated the party was ready for the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states, affirming that PDP was ready to return to power at the centre in 2019.

At the rally attended by party loyalists across the state South West states, a former APC chieftain in Osun state, Fatai Diekola alongside some of his supporters, formerly defected to the PDP.

BOLADALE BAMIGBOLA, Osogbo.

