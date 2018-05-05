2019: What Nigerians, political parties must do – Abdulsalami Abubakar — Nigeria Today

2019: What Nigerians, political parties must do – Abdulsalami Abubakar

Former Head of State, retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has advised Nigerians and all registered political parties to promote peace as the country prepares for the 2019 general elections. He gave the advice when he received a delegation of the Northern Leaders and Stakeholders Assembly (NLSA), who paid him a visit in his Abuja home on […]

2019: What Nigerians, political parties must do – Abdulsalami Abubakar

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

