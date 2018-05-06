 2019: Why we won’t endorse Buhari for second term – ACF — Nigeria Today
2019: Why we won’t endorse Buhari for second term – ACF

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has explained why it won’t endorse President Muhammadu Buhari for second term in office. ACF said only eligible voters could decide who governs them in 2019 and not any northern group. Secretary-General of the forum, Dr. Anthony Sani, who spoke with Punch, also slammed the President for his continuous silence […]

