 2019: ‘Your game is up, start preparing handover notes’ – Ex-Oyo SSG, Sharafadeen tells South West governors — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: ‘Your game is up, start preparing handover notes’ – Ex-Oyo SSG, Sharafadeen tells South West governors

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Secretary to Oyo State Government and governorship aspirant under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Barrister Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, has called on governors currently serving on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South West region to prepare their handover notes. He made this declaration following the large turnout […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

2019: ‘Your game is up, start preparing handover notes’ – Ex-Oyo SSG, Sharafadeen tells South West governors

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.