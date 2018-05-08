 2,092 Delegates For PDP Ekiti Governorship Primaries Today — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2,092 Delegates For PDP Ekiti Governorship Primaries Today

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Ahead of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ekiti State governorship  primaries today, a total of  2,092 delegates are scheduled to participate in the process which will produce the party’s candidate for the July 14 gubernatorial election. The National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, who gave the breakdown to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said there are 16 […]

The post 2,092 Delegates For PDP Ekiti Governorship Primaries Today appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.