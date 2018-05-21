 21-year-old project manager heads Google’s new social gaming startup — Nigeria Today
21-year-old project manager heads Google’s new social gaming startup

Posted on May 2, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Google and 21-year-old developer Michael Sayman have partnered to create the gaming startup studio Arcade. The studio will focus on social games for mobile devices, and its first project will involve trivia.

