21-year-old project manager heads Google’s new social gaming startup — Nigeria Today

21-year-old project manager heads Google’s new social gaming startup
Google and 21-year-old developer Michael Sayman have partnered to create the gaming startup studio Arcade. The studio will focus on social games for mobile devices, and its first project will involve trivia.
