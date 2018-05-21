21st Century Technologies, Nexusguard mull DDoS scrubbing centre for Nigeria - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

21st Century Technologies, Nexusguard mull DDoS scrubbing centre for Nigeria – The Nation Newspaper
21st Century Technologies, Nexusguard mull DDoS scrubbing centre for Nigeria
Nigeria's information communication technology (ICT) powerhouse, 21st Century, has partnered Nexusguard, a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) security solution provider, to build a DDoS scrubbing centre in Nigeria. The centre will not only provide …
Firms to build DDoS scrubbing centre in Nigeria
