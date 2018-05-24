 24-Year-Old Lady All Smiles After Removal Of Huge Facial Tumour (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

24-Year-Old Lady All Smiles After Removal Of Huge Facial Tumour (Photos)

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Victoria’s life was marked by daunting challenges – including facing a tumor that began growing when she was just 18 years old. The brave 24-year-old made the journey to the ship alone to find healing, and along the way, received so much more than surgery. After the procedure to remove the massive tumor, it was […]

The post 24-Year-Old Lady All Smiles After Removal Of Huge Facial Tumour (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.