26 Super Falcons invited by Dennerby for AWCON qualifiers vs Gambia - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

 26 Super Falcons invited by Dennerby for AWCON qualifiers vs Gambia
26 Super Falcons invited by Dennerby for AWCON qualifiers vs Gambia

Pulse Nigeria

26 Super Falcons invited by Dennerby for AWCON qualifiers vs Gambia
Super Falcons head coach Thomas Dennerby has invited 26 players for the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers against the Gambia. The Falcons face the Gambia who defeated Burkina Faso in the earlier stage of the qualification rounds

