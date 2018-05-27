27 killed as gunmen attack Brinin Gwari village in Kaduna - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

27 killed as gunmen attack Brinin Gwari village in Kaduna – Daily Post Nigeria
27 killed as gunmen attack Brinin Gwari village in Kaduna
No fewer than 27 persons have been reportedly killed and several houses set ablaze after suspected bandits attacked Gwaska village in Brinin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday. The attack came barely a week after nine local miners …
