30,000 Bottles Of Codeine Consumed Daily In Niger State – New Research Reveals — Nigeria Today

30,000 Bottles Of Codeine Consumed Daily In Niger State – New Research Reveals

Just as the federal government have placed a ban on the use of codeine, research have revealed that about 30,000 bottles of codeine made of cough syrup are consumed daily in Niger state. The research carried out by the Development Initiative of West Africa (DIWA) also revealed that about three million in Nigeria consume this […]

