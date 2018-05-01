360Hawt: Dr Sid – 40 Bottles ft. DJ Big N, Shody, King Spesh & Do2dtun — Nigeria Today

360Hawt: Dr Sid – 40 Bottles ft. DJ Big N, Shody, King Spesh & Do2dtun

Dr Sid celebrates his birthday with the release of two Superior song, as he titled them “Softly‘ which features Solidstar and 40 Bottles ft. DJ Big N, Shody, King Spesh & Do2dtun.

“40 Bottles” is a groovy song for those Ballers which also features forthe 1st time ever in the Nigerian music scene a collection of some of the most talented hype men in the game like King Spesh, Cool fm’s Do2dtun “the Energy Gad”, Shody “The turn up King”, and DJ Big N.

Listen to “40 Bottles” Below:



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Dr-Sid-40-Bottles-feat.-Dj-Big-N-Shody-King-Spesh-Do2dtun.mp3

