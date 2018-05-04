360Hawt: Duncan Mighty ft. Wizkid – Fake Love — Nigeria Today

360Hawt: Duncan Mighty ft. Wizkid – Fake Love

Duncan Mighty is out with another StarBoy assisted featured tune which was produced by Killertunes, and he titled this new record “Fake Love”.

‘Fake Love’, is another mastermind tune which both artiste chuns-in their love story line as the title implies ‘Fake love’.

Listen and be the judge.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Duncan-Mighty-x-Wizkid-Fake-Love.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

