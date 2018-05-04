 360Hawt: Duncan Mighty ft. Wizkid – Fake Love — Nigeria Today
360Hawt: Duncan Mighty ft. Wizkid – Fake Love

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Music, News | 0 comments

Duncan Mighty is out with another StarBoy assisted featured tune which was produced by Killertunes, and he titled this new record “Fake Love”.

‘Fake Love’, is another mastermind tune which both artiste chuns-in their love story line as the title implies ‘Fake love’.

Listen and be the judge.


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

