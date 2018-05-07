 360Hawt: Korede Bello – Sote — Nigeria Today
360Hawt: Korede Bello – Sote

Posted on May 7, 2018

Mavin Records Superstar Korede Bello released a hit single titled “Sote”, the track is a loved one and it is anticipated to be accepted by lovers of korede music. “Walk it” was is last hit single and its making wave around town.

The new single “sote” was produced perfectly by Mavin In House Producer Baby Fresh and this is Melodious.:


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

