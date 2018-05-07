$70 oil will create headaches for these companies - CNNMoney — Nigeria Today

$70 oil will create headaches for these companies – CNNMoney
|
CNNMoney
|
$70 oil will create headaches for these companies
CNNMoney
A 50% spike in the price of crude oil over the past year has set off a celebration for Big Oil. But it's sending shudders through other major businesses. Fears that President Trump will kill the Iran nuclear agreement lifted crude above $70 a barrel …
US crude oil above $70 on Venezuela and Iran worries
Oil prices have surged above $70—here are 4 key reasons behind the rally
US Oil Prices Hit $70 a Barrel for First Time Since '14
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!