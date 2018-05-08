 8 killed by tanker explosion in Taraba — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

8 killed by tanker explosion in Taraba

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

At least, eight people were reported dead on Wednesday evening following an explosion from two fuel tankers in Zing, Taraba State. The incident happened while a tanker driver was reportedly running from soldiers chasing him. The driver was said to have lost control of the wheel and in a bid to regain balance, tumbled on […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

8 killed by tanker explosion in Taraba

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.