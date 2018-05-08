8th NASS: Legislative primacy dogged by condescending parochialism - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

8th NASS: Legislative primacy dogged by condescending parochialism – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
8th NASS: Legislative primacy dogged by condescending parochialism
Guardian (blog)
… • How Senate Hampers Own Freedom Lovers of democracy in Nigeria have Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to thank for the little flashes of legislative independence demonstrated by the eighth …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!