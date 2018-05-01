 A ‘Dark Souls Remastered’ network test will begin on May 11 — Nigeria Today
A ‘Dark Souls Remastered’ network test will begin on May 11

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Dark Souls Remastered comes to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on May 25, and if you’re planning to play it on one of the consoles, you can take part in a special network test next week.

The post A ‘Dark Souls Remastered’ network test will begin on May 11 appeared first on Digital Trends.

