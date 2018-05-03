 A new A.I. system can guess your personality type based on your eye movements — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

A new A.I. system can guess your personality type based on your eye movements

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Researchers from Australia and Germany have developed a machine learning A.I. system that is able to predict a person’s personality type by looking into their eyes. Here’s how it works.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post A new A.I. system can guess your personality type based on your eye movements appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.