A Snipping tool looks to be the star of Windows 10’s next release — Nigeria Today

A Snipping tool looks to be the star of Windows 10’s next release
Microsoft makes it easier to capture, annotate, and share screenshots thanks to new Screen Snipping features introduced in the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview build. The build is available for Insiders to download today.
