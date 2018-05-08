A Soldier And A Policeman Seen Exchanging Blows, Today, In Ijora, Lagos (Video) — Nigeria Today

A Soldier And A Policeman Seen Exchanging Blows, Today, In Ijora, Lagos (Video)

A Nigerian soldier and a policeman were seen fighting and exchanging blows, today, in Ijora, Lagos.

Watch The Video Below:

