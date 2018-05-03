A Word Of Warning To South African Weed Smokers — Nigeria Today

A Word Of Warning To South African Weed Smokers

Jah bless, friends.

You know we’re all about the 420 life – remember our list of best places to spark up a doobie – which is why we should probably give you a heads up regarding the legality of smoking the ‘erb.

There were wild celebrations (OK, super mellow celebrations) last year when the Western Cape High Court ruled that the use of cannabis by people at home is now legal, adding that people may grow their own cannabis at home.

But, you see, that’s not exactly the end of the story.

The matter was then taken to the Supreme Court of Appeal, with a final ruling still to be made, and people are still being arrested.

Like Rastafarian Mpho Kaloto from Potchefstroom, who told his story to Health24:

“I was watching on the news last year when a judge said we can grow dagga and smoke it in our homes, so I fail to understand why I was arrested after my neighbours called the cops on me. I thought what I was doing was legal,” said Jah Mpho. The 38-year-old Rastafarian said he spent a weekend in a holding cell and was charged with drug possession, and ordered to pay a R500 fine. “I spent a whole weekend in jail, and I was fined with R500 because of two small trees that where found at my yard. Now I have a criminal record and I’m not even a criminal. I am still confused. Right now as I feel like the law has let us down. As Rastas, dagga is a part of how we live,” he said.

What kind of a neighbour calls the cops when you’re smoking zol? Snitches get stitches.

According to Witness Phele, a lawyer who has represented people accused of cannabis possession, you should still exercise caution:

“The case is now before the Supreme Court of Appeal. As soon as we get an SCA Judgement the law will be applicable,” he said. According to Phele, the law currently remains the same as it was before the judgement was passed in the Western Cape High Court. “Nothing has changed until legislature changes the Act,” he said.

A picture from that joyous day last year when the Western Cape High Court dropped the good news:

When can we all grow up and agree that policing marijuana is a waste of valuable resources? It’s amazing that we still have such draconian laws in this day and age, especially when our police force is chronically understaffed and our courts have a msssive backlog for serious crimes like murder and rape.

Anyway – stick it to the man, weed lovers, but be aware that you’re not in the clear just yet.

[source:health24]

