Abacha loot: Osinbajo speaks on return of $322m by Swiss govt — Nigeria Today

Abacha loot: Osinbajo speaks on return of $322m by Swiss govt

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has hailed civil society groups for their roles in the return of $322m traced to late Head of State, Sani Abacha. He gave the commendation at the Open Government Partnership (OGP) week held at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja on Monday. Osinbajo revealed that since the government joined […]

Abacha loot: Osinbajo speaks on return of $322m by Swiss govt

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

